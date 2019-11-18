This December, "It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play" returns to the DCP Theatre stage by popular demand.
This heart-warming holiday classic follows George Bailey who hopes to travel from his hometown of Bedford Falls and lasso the moon for the lovely Mary Hatch. When George’s plans fail and life’s hardships seem worse than ever, an angel named Clarence comes down to earth to show him that he really does have a “wonderful life.”
Written by Joe Landry, the show is directed by Cathy Zeller.
Enjoy this story with your favorite holiday songs and 1940s radio commercials.
There will be special local treats before each show. Four lucky patrons will be part of a radio commercial during intermission. There will also be a radio station photo booth for pictures with family and friends.
Show times are 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, students, and children under 12. They are available at the door, online at www.dcptheatre.com or by calling (215) 234-0966. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office by emailing boxoffice@dcptheatre.com for a reduced rate.