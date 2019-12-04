LOWER SALFORD — Come January, it will be the first time in more than three decades that Phil Heilman isn't part of Lower Salford's governmental body.
Heilman, who wasn't on this year's election ballot for another term, had his last meeting as a Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors member at the board's Dec. 4 meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Kevin Shelly, who won the seat in the election, thanked Heilman for his 35 years of service.
Later in the meeting, board Chairman Doug Gifford said it had been an honor and privilege to serve with Heilman and read aloud a proclamation honoring Heilman.
"WHEREAS, Phil Heilman began his service to Lower Salford Township as a member of the Planning Commission in 1985; and
WHEREAS, Phil was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1996 and has served the Township and all our residents faithfully and tirelessly for all his years of service; and
WHEREAS, Phil was instrumental in, and oversaw, the construction of the current Township building and many park projects throughout the Township; and
WHEREAS, all his efforts have resulted in making Lower Salford Township a wonderful place to live and work,
NOW, THEREFORE, WE THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF LOWER SALFORD, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, hereby congratulate Phil Heilman on all of his accomplishments, thank him sincerely on behalf of all our residents and wish him the best," Gifford read.
"Phil, thank you very much," Gifford said following the board vote officially approving the proclamation.
Heilman also received a standing ovation from the meeting attendees.
"All I can say is it's been great to serve with all you guys," Heilman said, naming previous Lower Salford officials along with acknowledging the current ones.
He said he has no regrets.
"You won't be seeing me at meetings," he said, bringing laughs from those in attendance.
Board member Chris Canavan, who said he was 12 years old when Heilman began his township service, said Heilman's family also deserves thanks.
"All of us who do this know how much time we spend away from them," Canavan said. "That number of years is a long time."