LOWER SALFORD — Meeting on the first Monday of the new year, towns across the state held their reorganization meetings Jan. 6.
In Lower Salford, Kevin Shelly was sworn in as a member of the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors after having won the seat in the November election.
Doug Gifford was chosen as board chairman, with Doug Johnson chosen as vice chairman. Both have held those positions for a number of years.
Joe Czajkowski was reappointed township manager and township secretary-treasurer. Holly Hosterman was reappointed assistant to the township manager. Rob Reilley was reappointed zoning officer/building official.
The Wisler Pearlstine law firm was reappointed as the board's solicitor.
CKS Engineering was reappointed as consulting engineers. McMahon Associates was reappointed as the township's traffic engineers.
Marc Jonas was reappointed as the solicitor for the Lower Salford Township Zoning Hearing Board. Bob Brant was reappointed as solicitor for the UCC Appeals Board.
Maillie, LLP was reappointed as independent auditor.
Conrad Seigel was reappointed as pension actuary.
Brad Landis was reappointed to a four year term, ending Dec. 31, 2023, on the Lower Salford Township Planning Commission.
Paul Ehrhart was reappointed to a three year term, ending in 2022, on the Lower Salford Township Zoning Hearing Board.
Ryan Beltz was appointed to a five year term, ending in 2024, on the Lower Salford Township Park Board.
Dave Scheuren was appointed to a five year term, ending in 2024, on the Lower Salford Township Authority.
Keith Bergman was reappointed to the Indian Valley Regional Planning Commission; John Kennedy was appointed to the commission. Appointments to the Indian Valley Regional Planning Commission are made annually.
James O'Malley was reappointed to a five year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024, on the Lower Salford Township Recreation Authority.
Scott Bamford was reappointed to a five year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024, on the Lower Salford Township Industrial Development Authority.
Stephen Shaffer was reappointed to a five year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024, on the UCC Appeals Board.
Richard Prescott was reappointed to the Vacancy Board for 2020.
Don Lynch was reappointed as fire marshal; Kevin Wasson was appointed as deputy fire marshal.
Lower Salford Township Police Chief Thomas Medwid was reappointed Emergency Operations Coordinator, with Sgt. William O'Connell and Off. Patrick O'Brien reappointed as Deputy Emergency Operations Coordinators.
Harleysville Bank was designated the township's primary depository. PLGIT and TD Bank were also designated as depositories. Univest was designated the investment management agency for the Lower Salford Township Police Pension Fund and the Non-Uniformed Employees & Township Authority Pension Fund.
The Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meets 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month. Work sessions are held 7:30 a.m. the day before the board meeting and 7:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month. The reorganization meeting in January took the place of the meeting that would normally be held on the first Wednesday. The next board meetings will be work sessions 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, and the board meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.