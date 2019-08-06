SOUDERTON — With his junior and senior years of high school over, so is Michael Jones time as junior councilor on Souderton Borough Council.
"Two years he's been with us, two fruitful years, I think," Mayor John Reynolds said at the board's Aug. 5 meeting, Jones' last in the junior councilor spot.
In answer to Reynolds' question, Jones said he will be going to the University of Pittsburgh and majoring in finance.
Picking up on the finance major, council President Brian Goshow, wondered, "Can you come back and help us with the budget?"
"We'll see what happens," Jones said.
The junior councilor position is open to high school juniors and seniors living in the borough. The junior councilor attends council meetings and can take part in the discussions, but does not have a vote on the board. Junior councilors who begin in their junior year can remain in the spot for two years, as Jones did.
"Michael has been very much a part of most of our meetings," Goshow said,
Jones was "a quiet presence," Goshow said, "but it's added, I think, some valuable input to us for a lot of our issues."
"I loved my experience. I thought it was a great opportunity to learn," Jones said following the meeting.
"I loved how everyone has unique perspectives on each issue," he said. "It was really cool to see the positive environment."