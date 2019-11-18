Montgomery County Concert Band brings an afternoon of music 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Dock Mennonite Academy (formerly known as Pennview Christian Academy), 420 Godshall Road, Souderton.
With a theme of “Colors,” the concert features a variety of audience-pleasing tunes ranging from traditional to contemporary to jazz and ends with a spirited version of "Yellow Submarine" composed by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.
The band is directed by Charles Neidhardt, former Music Department chairperson for the Methacton School District, assisted by Bret Mascaro, former music educator at Methacton, and Ryan Pongras, elementary music educator in the Souderton Area School District. Comprised of close to 80 area musicians who volunteer their time and talent to bring high quality music performance to the community, the band has performed over 300 concerts at community parks and retirement communities as well as a formal spring and fall concert each year, since its 1995 inception.
The band looks forward to performing its 25th anniversary celebration concert on Sunday, May 3, 2020, also at Dock Academy.
Dock Mennonite Academy is handicap accessible and the auditorium is on the first floor. No admission is charged but free will donations are accepted and appreciated. The band also supports Manna on Main Street in Lansdale, so if you are able, please bring a donation of a canned or boxed food item, or household cleaning supplies.
Further information about the band as well as directions to Dock Mennonite Academy can be found at https://www.montcoband.org