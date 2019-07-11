SOUDERTON — Telford resident Timothy Blockson wasn't at the top of the finishing list for this year's Moyer Indoor/Outdoor 5K, but he could be considered the big winner after having his name pulled in a drawing all the runners were entered into to win a mountain bike.
Race results showed he was in 80th place overall and sixth in his age group of 45- to 49-year-old males in the July 10 race.
"This is my first year of running here and I actually just started running this year. This is my third 5K," Blockson said.
He said he liked running long distance when he was younger and is now running as a hobby.
And for at least one other reason.
In December of 2012, Blockson was declared cancer-free after having battled the disease for two years.
"That's one of the reasons why I run now. I run because I want to stay healthy," Blockson said. "I'm grateful for God helping me get through what I got through."
Although he's not a biker, he always liked bikes when he was growing up and had been in the market for one before winning the drawing, he said.
This year's first place finishers — Zach Hoagland, who ran the course in 15 minutes and 54 seconds, was the top male, and Sarah Hughes, at 19:54, was the top female — have both been winners of the race before. This was the second year in a row Hughes was the first place female.
"I love this race. It's really nice. It's always a really good race to come out to," Hughes, of Telford, said.
She said she runs to keep in shape and participates in local 5Ks.
The course begins and ends at Souderton Community Park, with runners hitting streets in Souderton, Franconia and Telford.
"It starts a downhill, so it's easy to get going, maybe going a little too fast," but then levels off and ends coming uphill, Hoagland, a North Wales Running Company employee who lives in Hatfield, said.
"You go out pretty quick because of that downhill and then you just try to hold on for the rest of the race," Hughes said.
Hoagland said he doesn't mind the hills.
"It provides some variety," he said.
Between the 5K and its accompanying Kids Run, about 800 people — the largest number ever — were runners or walkers in this year's event, Bob Williamson, Moyer Indoor/Outdoor general manager and the run's founder, said.
Held the second Wednesday of July each year, this was the 25th year for the event and fell during the company's 150th anniversary year.
"Since we began five generations ago, it has always been integral to our mission to be involved in and support the community in many ways. The run has been part of that for 25 years, with proceeds benefiting the Moyer Indoor/Outdoor Cross Country Scholarship. The best thing about it is that it is a fun and much-loved activity for families," Moyer Indoor/Outdoor President David Moyer said in a release.
This year's event included some extras, such as sliders from Jesse's Barbecue and Local Market, craft beer from Blueprint Brewing and the drawing for the mountain bike supplied by Scooter's Bike Shop in Souderton, Williamson said.
With temperatures in the high 80's as the runners made their way around the course, 1,200 bottles of water were being distributed by volunteers including Terri Moyer (no relation to the Moyer Indoor/Outdoor owners), who works in payroll and benefits for the company, and her husband, Tom. Allison Yotter, the wife of a Moyer employee, and Dave Coleman, a credit analyst for the company, said they were distributing 400 Jesse's sliders and 50 pizzas. Cassandra Iannetta, Blueprint Brewing's general manager, estimated about 400 cups of beer had been served.
The UBACE (Upper Bucks Alliance for Creative Experience) Band, consisting of students in grades six through 12, provided music for the event.
A list of all the race participants and their finishing position is available on pretzelcitysports.com.
Female first place in their age group winners were Abigail Rowland for ages 14 and under; Jennifer Sidarous for ages 15 to 19; Amanda Walter for ages 20 to 24; Grace Malizia for ages 25 to 29; Alysha Hanson for ages 30 to 34; Kristin Ridgway for ages 35 to 39; Jamie Worman for ages 40 to 44; Jennifer Trimble for ages 45 to 49; Connie Hunsberger for ages 50 to 54; Cheryl King-Marino for ages 55-59; and Valerie Maugle for ages 60 to 69.
Male first place in their age group winners were Nathan Fickert for ages 14 and under; Ethan Saville (who took second place overall) for ages 15 to 19; Matt Benedict for ages 20 to 24; Jason Leitmeyer for ages 25 to 29; Kevin Ketterer (with Peyton Ketterer in stroller) for ages 30 to 34; Daniel Mcdonough for ages 35 to 39; Matt Mscichowski for ages 40 to 44; Nathan Hangey for ages 45 to 49; David Weaver for ages 50 to 54; Todd Schlegel for ages 55 to 59; Terry Permar for ages 60 to 69; and Tom Leister for ages 70 and up.
Each of the age group winners received a $10 gift card to their choice of Amazon, Wawa or Dunkin' Donuts.