FRANCONIA — A new Souderton School Community Coalition is starting, Carmina Taylor, president of the NAACP Ambler Branch, said at the Jan. 23 Souderton Area School Board meeting.
"The group will be focusing its efforts on active engagement and dialogue with your board as it relates to transparency, access to relevant and pertinent issue-based topics, and accountability," she said.
The NAACP's vision is of a society in which all individuals have equal rights, she said. The area the Ambler Branch covers includes the Souderton Area, North Penn, Upper Dublin and Wissahickon school districts and the towns in those districts, she said.
Taylor also introduced Jeffrey White, a Souderton Area parent who is chairman of the branch's Education Committee.
"He will be the representative from our branch to your school district," she said.
The new Souderton coalition was formed in response to community members reaching out for advocacy, Taylor said.
She said she's talked to a lot of people in the Souderton area and many didn't know what the NAACP does.
"The NAACP isn't just about black people. It's about civil rights being human rights," she said, "and the NAACP isn't about being a Democrat or Republican. It's about everybody."
A meeting will be held at the American Legion in Souderton at 6 p.m. March 25, she said.
"I want to invite you all to meet with me and the people that have come to me to have a conversation," Taylor said.
"I'm new to Souderton," she said. "I'm not beholden to anybody. I'm here for the kids."
Taylor said she is passionate about children and their education.
"I'm committed to your school district. I'm committed to your families and I'm committed to your community and the students," she said.
Superintendent Frank Gallagher said he admires and respects Taylor's passion and is looking forward to the upcoming meetings with Taylor and White.
In another matter at the Jan. 23 meeting, the consent agenda included repealing the district's smoking policy.
"Smoking is now covered in a number of other policies," said Assistant Superintendent and Director of Human Resources Christopher Hey. "Those policies have been updated and revised to include, for instance, vaping devices."
With the changes, the smoking policy became obsolete and is being removed, he said, "but rest assured that smoking and all tobacco use is prohibited on all campuses."