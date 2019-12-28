SOUDERTON — The new mural on the railroad underpass on East Chestnut Street has the whole day covered.
The eastern sidewall shows a daytime sky. On the west, it's nighttime.
It was painted by artist Harry Boardman, who with his wife and fellow artist Heather, owns the around-the-corner Exhibit B Gallery on Main Street.
"I love his passion for art and I particularly love his passion for public art in Souderton," said Margaret Zglinicki, owner of Something Better and chairwoman of the Souderton Business Improvement District (BID), speaking at the Dec. 17 dedication of the new mural.
Both Zglinicki and Boardman said the mural is part of a larger dedication to public art in the borough.
"There are a number of projects that have been revealed. There are more coming out," Zglinicki said. "This is not the first. It's certainly not the last."
"I think the main thing here is that this town is a unique and special place to all of us and we're looking to enhance that and make it even more," Boardman said.
The new mural will likely last seven to 10 years, Boardman said.
It follows in the place of at least two previous other murals.
Souderton-Telford Main Streets Interim Manager Christina DiVergigelis said her red hand prints were part of a mural that was done for Souderton's 1987 centennial activities.
"It was a celebration of Souderton," she said. "They had all the kids come out and put hand prints on the wall."
Information about the new mural and other Souderton highlights was included in a press release sent out all across the state, Pam Baker, Souderton-Telford Main Streets' chairwoman, said.
"We are definitely putting Souderton on the map," Baker said as attendees at the dedication applauded.
"Across the country, small towns are revamping to offer options for families to go out in their community, eat, drink, and take their kids with them," Boardman said in the release. "Our events like Third Friday and the Art Jam provide families with a safe environment to do just that."
The borough's assistance in Montgomery Theater becoming a downtown anchor is one of the examples of Souderton's commitment to being a bastion for art, Mayor John Reynolds said in the release.
Along with highlighting the mural, the release says other beautification projects are on the way and outlines the "Souderton Headlines" project, unveiled at this year's Souderton Art Jam in September. That project uses former Souderton Independent newspaper vendor boxes, which were repainted by eight local artists, to help direct people to downtown businesses. The boxes are expected to be placed around town early next year.
"Souderton has this classic historic small-town vibe, you can just drive down Main Street and see the potential everywhere," Boardman said in the release. "The trick is letting people know what's available. People come into the studio all the time and say this is a really cute town, what's here?"
Third Friday activities in Souderton take place the third Friday of the month from April through October. The mural is in part of the area in which Third Fridays are held.
"I wanted to make something pleasing to the eye, fun, community-friendly," Boardman said in the release. "Something people can look at, talk about, and post pictures in front of while hopefully mentioning Souderton and all the fun they are having."