LOWER SALFORD — Following previews at meetings last month, Lower Salford's proposed 2020 budget was officially presented at the Nov. 6 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
“There is no tax increase, and, in point of fact, there will be a tax decrease for a number of people in the township, but not everybody,” board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
That's because the township is planning to drop the street lighting and fire hydrant assessments that were included in tax bills for some people living near hydrants or street lights.
It's become more difficult in recent years to accurately assess those fees, board member Chris Canavan said.
“It's for the general welfare. It's really not fair to burden certain citizens with a general welfare item,” he said.
All the residents of the township benefit, whether they live next to a street light or not, Gifford said.
“Lighting the roads is a general benefit to everyone,” he said.
The change will shift about $65,000 of spending from the street lighting and fire hydrant assessments to the budget's general fund, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said in October.
A final vote on the proposed budget is set for the board's Dec. 4 meeting.
With no change to the rates, the township property tax rate remains at 2.689 mills, including 2.034 mills for the general fund, 0.095 mills for the park fund, 0.33 mills for the library fund, 0.18 mills for the fire fund and 0.05 mills for the ambulance fund.
“The average township municipal tax bill will be $529,” Czajkowski said.
That's based on an average home assessment of $196,784, according to township information. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The meeting also included Gifford's monthly report on the township-owned Lederach Golf Club.
“The operations income for the month of October was almost $40,000 over budget,” he said.
“We had a very good month of October and we had a very good year, and if you trace it back, it's all tied to the weather,” Gifford said. “There's no mystery to it, but when the weather is right, we get plenty of play, and the costs are being controlled so that the operating income is exceeding expectations, so that's a good thing for one year. Next year, we don't know.”
That will, as always, depend on the weather, he said.
Next year's budget for the golf course hasn't been set yet, but will likely be similar to this year's, he said.