It's become a tradition at this time of the year for the Peter Becker Community Veteran's Club to choose an organization that helps other veterans.
The club holds a year-long fundraiser called the "Buck Basket" where attendees of the monthly meeting are given the opportunity to add a few dollars to a passed basket.
This year their monthly contributions amounted to $1,000. The club collaboratively chose the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc. to donate this year’s Buck Basket proceeds.
Helen Sajer, the president of the PA Wounded Warriors organization, was invited to the December 2 meeting to accept the group's offering. Her organization helps Pennsylvania veterans in financial crisis. This donation could help with housing, home repair, utility bills, car repairs or other possible emergencies for veterans and their families.
According to Peter Becker Community President and CEO Suzanne Owens, who presented this year's check, "The donation represents the heart and soul of the people in the club and of the community."
Sajer went on to talk about her organization and how they help veterans from any war. They also visit and provide foodstuffs and gift cards, along with other types of assistance. They have been known to help veterans in transition to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless. She also noted that they are a non-profit with an all-volunteer staff. For every dollar donated, ninety-six cents assists Pennsylvania veterans and their families.
According to Dan Gallagher, PBC Veteran’s Club president, “This gift marks the 10th annual donation from the PBC Veterans Club to local veterans' organizations. We were thrilled to discover all the good that PA Wounded Warriors Inc. was doing for veterans in Pennsylvania. They are doing a great job and we wanted to support their mission.”
Information on PA Wounded Warriors is available at pawoundedwarriors.org.