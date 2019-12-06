SOUDERTON — This year's two car shows in Souderton Community Park brought in about $1,300 that is being distributed to three local groups, Jim Hunsberger, of the East Penn Modifiers Club, said during a presentation at Souderton Borough Council's Dec. 2 meeting.
Keystone Opportunity Center, Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club and the Bean Bag Food Program each receive $434, he said. The Bean Bag program was added to the list of recipients for the first time this year, he said.
The Bean Bag Food Program, which was started about four years ago, provides backpacks filled with food for the weekend to students in elementary and middle school in the Souderton Area School District, Donna Halteman said.
"The kids facing food insecurity, they get their lunches and breakfasts at school, but then a lot of times food is scarce on the weekend, so we provide enough food for breakfasts, lunches and snacks for Saturday and Sunday," she said.
The program is done in partnership with Zion Mennonite Church, she said. Donations may be made to the church and marked for the Bean Bag program, she said. Persons wanting to volunteer can contact the church or email her at donnahalteman@gmail.com, she said.
"We pack every Thursday morning and a lot of times we'll have special events in the evening for individual groups," she said.
In answer to a question from council President Brian Goshow, Halteman said there are currently a little less than 200 students being served by the program.
"The number fluctuates from year to year and then throughout the school year as well," Halteman said.
It was about 250 at the end of the last school year, she said.
"The two shows that we do are in the park and we like to try and keep those strictly local," Hunsberger said. "We just felt this was a very worthy cause to add to our list of charities."
Next year's car shows will be in June and August, he said.
"We certainly appreciate all the work you do," to make the car shows, Goshow said.
The community benefits both from the money raised for the causes and from the show itself, he said.
"It draws a lot of people," Hunsberger said.
The car owners who display their vehicles like being able to show the vehicles in the park, he said.