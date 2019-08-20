SOUDERTON — The next step in deciding whether a proposed winery moves into the freight building at the former train station will be gathering more information on the costs, followed by additional discussion between borough representatives and the business.
Souderton Borough Council's Aug. 19 work session included a presentation of the plans.
The council has been supportive of the plans but more information is needed before a decision can be made, Borough Manager Mike Coll said following the meeting.
"Both sides need to complete the due diligence process now. We really need to understand the costs. Both sides do," Coll said.
The borough rents the train station and two accompanying buildings from SEPTA and has done renovations to sublet the buildings to businesses for economic development.
The winery is considering moving into the freight building, which is on Front Street on the opposite side of the railroad tracks from the former train station at Main and Broad streets.
Under the plans, the winery would use the existing building as a production area and is asking that another 540 square foot section be added for a tasting room, Coll said at previous meetings.
"We were planning on doing an open patio in that space anyway, so there was some construction that we were anticipating doing," Coll said following the Aug. 19 meeting.
Cost estimates are now needed for the price of doing the requested addition, he said.
The winery owners have said they'd like to be able to open in about a year, so a decision on whether that will be at the freight building has to come soon, Coll said.
In order to open a year from now, the building would have to be ready for production to start in April or May, he said.
"It's a very short window to really make things happen here," Coll said.