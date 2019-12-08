SoudertonReindeer Run takes off Reindeer Run hits the streets in Souderton Race benefits Generations of Indian Valley Dec 8, 2019 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Runners round the first turn shortly after the start of Generations of Indian Valley's Reindeer Run Dec. 7 in Souderton. Bob Keeler - MediaNews Group Ainsley's Angels runners and athlete-riders line up for the start of the Reindeer Run. Bob Keeler - MediaNews Group Runners are led in warm-up exercises shortly before the start of Generations of Indian Valley's Reindeer Run Dec. 7 in Souderton. Bob Keeler - MediaNews Group Generations of Indian Valley Executive Director Doug Eschbach speaks before the start of the Dec. 7 Reindeer Run. Bob Keeler - MediaNews Group Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The traditional 5K Reindeer Run and Walk took place in Souderton Saturday to benefit Generations of Indian Valley. The fundraiser supports Generations' center and Meals on Wheels programs. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBook by Julie Henning tells story of being raised as Pearl S. Buck's daughterStenton Avenue to be closed starting Dec. 11Cheltenham man killed walking on sidewalkPOLICE NEWSPolice seek help in locating homeless manSkippack man admits to child sexual assaultThree arrested in theft from armored carBroad Theater reconstruction moving along in SoudertonAccused heroin trafficker held for trialEx-trooper sent back to prison in Montco indecent assault case Images Videos Upcoming Events Dec 9 3 Free Art Exhibits Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 Score Big on Black Friday at Bryn + Dane's Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 Linvilla Orchards Christmas Pies Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 EXHIBITION | Constructing Play: Classic + Modern Building Toys Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 River Alive! Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Submit an Event See More Events