Retro Bill, a children's safety, self-esteem and anti-bullying speaker, makes a presentation Dec. 9 at West Broad Street Elementary School. He was also scheduled to appear at three other Souderton Area School District elementary schools — Salford Hills, Franconia & E.M. Crouthamel. Retro Bill's television program appears on The Trinity Broadcast Network and SMILE TV. Bill Russ, who created and portrays Retro Bill, also does voice-overs on cartoon shows, including SpongeBob Squarepants. The Souderton Area School District programs were made possible by Walmart, the Franconia Elementary and Salford Hills Elementary Home & Schools, and Franconia Police Benevolent Association.