FRANCONIA — Plans for a new medical office building are moving forward following the Sept. 16 approval by the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors of a rezoning request for part of the tract.
The 12,500-square-foot building for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will have physician offices, but no medical procedures will be done at that location, attorney Joe Kuhls said in April while outlining the plans to the board.
The new building will be at the site of the former Biggie's Place at County Line and Township Line roads.
The rezoning, from residential to commercial, is for a little more than a half acre tract that was already used for commercial purposes, Kuhls said at the Sept. 16 meeting.
"We're asking the board to merely recognize the non-conforming commercial use on the property and to zone it commercial," he said.
The tract abuts the Biggie's property, which was already zoned for commercial use, Frank Bartle, the township's solicitor, said.
Under the new plans, both parcels will be commercial uses, he said.
"For right now, we're just doing the zoning portion of it," Bartle said.
Land development plans will also have to be approved, he said.
Kuhls said he expects a land development application to be submitted in the upcoming weeks "for a very nice medical office facility at that corner that's going to be a vast improvement to the area."
Along with the rezoning, the board also approved moving existing detention basin regulations from the township's zoning ordinance to the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance.
"We're not proposing any substantive change to the requirement. We're just taking it out of one place and putting it into another place," Kuhls said. "It's really a development requirement more than a zoning requirement."
In another matter at the meeting, resident Peggy Hoffner, who lives at Moyer and Halteman roads, brought concerns to the board about large truck traffic on the roads.
There are weight restrictions for traffic on the roads, she said.
"We're looking to get some signs put up to prevent the large trucks that are traveling on our residential streets," she said.
She recently saw a woman have to back up onto a Moyer Road property so a large vehicle going the opposite direction could pass, Hoffner said.
Vibrations from the vehicles shake her home, she said. Nearby road and bridge work for the turnpike widening project have shifted traffic onto the roads by her home, she said.
"The worst part about the whole thing is it's a neighborhood where people walk. They walk their dog. There's no sidewalk, so they're in the street," Hoffner said.
An accident that happened around the end of the school year sent a vehicle careening across her yard, she said.
"She was T-boned right in front of my house by a construction truck who just was flying through the intersection," Hoffner said.
A sign on Moyer Road posting the weight restriction was recently put back up, she said. Township Manager Jon Hammer said a sign for Halteman Road has been ordered and will be posted when it is received.