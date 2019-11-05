Incumbent Souderton Borough Council member Dan Yocum has been re-elected to another four year term in the borough's first ward. Unofficial counts on the Montgomery County website Nov. 5 showed Yocum with 311 votes to Charl Wellener's 192. Yocum, who ran as an Independent, was on the Republican ballot after having been written in in the primary elections. Wellener, who was on the Democratic ballot, was also a write-in in the primaries.
In Souderton's second ward, incumbent Julie Munden and newcomer Daryl William Littlefield topped incumbent Richard Halbom in a three-way race for two four-year seats. Unofficial counts showed Munden with 240, Littlefield with 231 and Halbom with 207. Munden and Littlefield are Democrats. Halbom is a Republican.
In Souderton's third ward, Nathan Miller, a Democrat, had no competition on the ballot for a four-year seat. Unofficial counts, however showed he had 101 votes and there were 119 write-in votes.
In Telford Borough, Republican incumbents Bill Ashley, Carolyn Crouthamel, Mark Gehman and James Schaeffer topped Democrat Nicole Spiese in a five way race for four four-year terms on Telford Borough Council. Unofficial counts from the Montgomery and Bucks County websites showed Spiese with 501 votes, Ashley with 544, Crouthamel with 566, Gehman with 554 and Schaeffer with 527.
In Lower Salford, Democrat Kevin Shelly and incumbent Republican Christopher Canavan won the two six year terms on Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors. Unofficial counts showed Shelly with 2,011 votes and Canavan with 1,988 to Democrat Bruce Rhoades' 1,743 and Republican David Scheuren's 1,874 votes.
In Upper Salford, Republican incumbent Kevin O'Donnell topped Democrat Dennis Erb for a six year term on the Upper Salford Township Board of Supervisors. Unofficial counts showed O'Donnell with 584 votes to Erb's 292.
In Salford Township, incumbent Republican Barbara Lynch, who was unopposed on the ballot for another six year term on the Salford Township Board of Supervisors, had 497 votes.
In Franconia, where Republican incumbent David Fazio was on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for another six year term on the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors, he received 2,996 votes.