There's no one story or photo that says or shows it all.
As with each year, 2019 had many stories.
One was the work being done at the Broad Theater in Souderton for its planned reopening in 2020. This time, the century-old theater will have three screens, a Free Will Brewing tap room and be next door to Broad Street Pizzeria & Grille.
The year 2019 also brought news of a planned six-year series of additions and improvements to Souderton Community Park. Dedications in connection with the work have already been made honoring former Souderton Mayor Charles Allebach and Marcus Rosenberger, a Concert Sundaes Committee member since the concerts began. The free outdoor summer concert series had its 32nd year in 2019. Fundraising for the park project is being headed up by Souderton-Telford Rotary.
In Lower Salford, the year included approval of a new Wawa, 60 apartments in five buildings, 18 single-family homes and a commercial building at Sumneytown Pike and an extension to Quarry Road. The planned development is phase 2 of the Mainland Pointe development. Further commercial development, including a Taco Bell, is planned for later phases.
On May 29, strong winds, rain and hail hit the area, particularly Upper Salford, knocking out electricity, uprooting trees and damaging homes and property.
June 6 commemoration programs for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day beach landings in Normandy, France, included Marlborough Township resident Stan Friday being one of five U. S. World War II veterans who received the Legion d'honneur, France's highest award for merit, from French President Emmanuel Macron as U. S. President Donald Trump looked on.
During 2019, Grand View Health announced it would be doing a five-year, $210 million expansion.
The start of Souderton Area School District's new school year in September was marred by a ransomware attack on the district's computer systems. Financial systems are stored off-site and remained secure, the district said. Teaching and learning continued despite the technology interruptions, the district said.
In October, Franconia held its first Fall Festival, a two-day event including displays of emergency services vehicles, hay rides, a hay maze, food, vendors, pumpkins, a chili cook-off and fireworks.
In November, ex-sportscaster and recovering addict Don Tollefson brought a message about senior citizens and drugs to three Montgomery County locations, including Peter Becker Community in Harleysville.
November also saw the death of former Pennsylvania House of Representatives member Robert "Bob" Godshall, a Franconia resident who represented the 53rd District for 36 years. Along with legislative accomplishments, he was remembered for his constituent service.
In January, Joshua Hupperterz was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the Aug. 31, 2017 murder of Lower Salford resident Jenna Burleigh in Philadelphia where she was a Temple University student.
In June, Souderton resident Luciana Stock was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in jail and five years probation in connection with the Sept. 5, 2017 crash that killed Franconia Township public works employee David Smith and seriously injured his co-worker Jeffrey Moyer.
In July, Stephen Deatelhauser was charged with having stabbed off-duty Lansdale Borough Police Department Officer Daniel Gallagher in the shoulder after Gallagher came to the assistance of a Richland Township Police Department officer responding to an incident in that municipality.
All these were some of the Souderton area stories of 2019. Following are the Souderton Independent's front page headlines during the year.
January
Council keeps taxes level ... Citizens Police Academy to return ... 'The community is amazing' ... Borough to add police officer ... Art on display ... 'Buddies in Blue' mentor students ... Council to vote to fill vacancy ... Mold concerns raised at apartment building ... Borough eyes parking upgrades ... Board calls for high school renovation ... Township switches golf club management ... Man found guilty of murder ... Borough firms up park plans ... Chamber of commerce hands out awards ... Breish selected to fill borough council's Ward 1 vacancy
February
Wawa approval recommended ... Land use options under review ... Nearly 200 compete in Snowshoe Race ... Outdoor dining ordinance OK'd ... State loan approved for sewer system ... Harleysville Hank predicts early spring ... Grant sought for parking lot ... Mainland Pointe, Wawa plans reviewed ... 93-year-old receives new heater for longtime home ... Pool rates to increase ... Board hears update on 309 Connector ... Couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day
March
Borough kicks off 150th ... Dancing the night away ... Rezoning proposed ... 2019-20 budget advances ... SAHS hosts championships ... 'Super Powers & Flowers' on display ... Driver convicted of homicide ... Petition seeks to restore bus routes ... So You Think You Can Cook ... Theater sign proposed ... Mosque hears message of support ... 'Mary Poppins' to fly onto SAHS stage ... 'Alabama Story' to take the stage ... Mayor declares Inclusion Day
April
BID to install new lighting ... Zadell named next manager ... 'Meating' the need ... Wawa, homes get final OK ... Budget deficit projected to expand ... New garden set to grow ... CHOP offices proposed ... Souls remain here forever ... Primary election races uncontested ... EMC construction nears end ... Next manager readies to take helm ... Police department receives re-accreditation
May
Wellspring Clubhouse celebrates 25th anniversary ... Ready to play ... Lower Salford to add equipment to improve ham radio signal ... Postal food drive set for May 11 ... Broad Theater: Coming soon ... Planning continues for additional homes at Souderton Mennonite Homes ... Growing for the future ... Joanne Kline honored as 'Pillar of the Community' ... Firefighter accused of setting fire to his home for insurance money ... Harleysville Jaycees Country Fair Days May 22-25 ... Soap box derby rolls June 1 ... Extraordinary athletes ... Leaf burning ban questioned ... Former NFL quarterback this year's Penn Foundation Autumn Event speaker
June
Fair days ... Souderton, Salford voters react to new voting machines ... Primary doesn't narrow field in school board race ... Charter school does acts of kindness on day honoring Mr. Rogers ... Hard-hit Upper Salford works on recovering from storm damage ... On a roll ... Souderton woman jailed for fatal crash in Franconia ... One chapter ends, another begins ... Wolf attends National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally ... North End Market plans outlined ... D-Day veteran says French medal presentation represents fellow soldiers ... Hot wheels ... Alleys discussed ... Billing error undercharged commercial electric customers ... Souderton Area School District hikes taxes 1.45 percent ... Two Franconia police officers commended ... Major renovation planned for Souderton park; pocket park dedicated in memory of former Mayor Charles Allebach
July
County officials talk clean energy ... Zoning ordinance revised for old high school ... Heartfelt essays ... Development plans revised ... Upper Salford Red, White, and Blue Parade ... Souderton Area High School student headed to Dragon Boat world championships ... Moyer Indoor/Outdoor 5K race was largest ever ... Borough Council OKs parking ordinance ... Study being done for possible Beck Road truck ban ... Winery to discuss plans for former freight station ... Sewer line extension begins ... Positive Pedalers raise mental health awareness ... Exhibit offers food for thought
August
Campers take part in Alex's Lemonade Stands ... Woman accused in overdose death seeks dismissal of case ... Ceremonial groundbreaking held in Hatfield ... Rosenberger honored with park dedication ... Junior councilor finishes time on council ... Community Night Out set for Tuesday, Aug. 13 ... Indian Valley Public Library sets the table for Dinner in White ... Council considers future of skate park ... A step back in time ... Wambold Road rezoning revisited ... Residents seek Indian Creek Road weight limit ... Community enjoys a Night Out ... Souderton reviews park plan comments ... Route 309 connector talk heads policy hearing
September
Crash victims' wives seek laws to protect road crews ... Ex-Franconia man pleads no contest to harassment charges ... Eagle Scout project links sidewalk ... Proposed winery plans reviewed in Souderton ... Celebration of Belonging honors Foderaro ... Back to school! ... Montgomery Theater stages deals for 'The Outgoing Tide' ... Montco shortchanged $62M ... Congressman visits local road safety firm Guidemark ... Grandparents ask for handicapped parking space for child's needs ... District: Hacking attack was act of ransomware ... Veteran appreciation ... Art Jam set for Sept. 28 ... Fireworks scheduled for first Fall Festival ... International Food Festival highlights togetherness and faith ... Healthy balance encouraged for technology use ... Mascots to help celebrate local business
October
Former NFL quarterback tells his story of addiction recovery ... Celebrating the arts ... Grand View Health announces 210M, 5-year facility expansion plan ... New canteen truck in service ... Daughter following in dad's footsteps as firefighter, paramedic ... Making connections ... Sidewalk contract OK'd ... Souderton area candidates listed ... Lutheran Community presents plan for expansion ... 'Team effort' involved in making Franconia Fall Festival ... Eight vying for five seats on Souderton Area School Board ... Towns join for Oktoberfest ... No tax hike expected ... Drug Court judge offers addiction prevention expertise at public forum
November
Theater project shares military veterans' stories ... Harvest-time fun ... Two business groups looking at future direction ... Trash collection fee increase planned ... Witting Trees project raises awareness of veteran suicide ... Work on Route 309 to start on Nov. 11 ... No tax hike in proposed budget ... Ex-sportscaster Don Tollefson talks about drugs and seniors ... Council approves 2020 budget ... Flashing lights slow traffic but bring some complaints ... Update given on turnpike construction project ... 2.6% tax hike proposed in 2020 budget plan ... State grant will expand Perkiomen Trail ... Two food drives fill shelves — for now ... Operation Holiday begins its 29th year of giving ... Shop with a Cop set for Dec. 21; Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14
December
Godshall remembered for work to help others ... Families rise against hunger ... Single mom of 7 struggles on disability ... Reindeer Run, parade, tree lightings set to go ... Parade kicks off holidays ... Mom of six falling behind after layoffs ... Budget approved with no tax hike ... Gross, Halbom end terms on Borough Council, warn against party politics ... State Rep. Marcy Toepel will not seek re-election ... Tree lighting helps ring in season ... Even with two full-time jobs, it's a struggle to make ends meet ... Shop with a Cop aids 15 families ... Longtime Indian Valley Public Library children's librarian Lindy Janson retiring ... Barbieri announces bid for 53rd District seat ... Malagari launches re-election campaign