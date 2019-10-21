SOUDERTON — There doesn't appear to be any need for a tax hike to balance next year's budget, Borough Manager Mike Coll told Souderton Borough Council while outlining a draft version of the budget at the board's Oct. 21 work session meeting.
"All tax rates will remain at 2019 levels," he said.
That leaves the property tax rate at 5.78 mills, including 5.2 mills for the general fund, 0.33 mills for the library tax and 0.25 mills for the fire protection fund. For the owner of a home assessed at $150,000, the tax bill is $867. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The board will hold a special meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 to further discuss the proposed budget, which will be officially presented in November and have a final vote in December.
The assessed value of Souderton properties increased by almost $2 million this year, primarily because of new townhouses built at the former Souderton Area High School site, Coll said. Budget information puts the total assessed property value at $290,699,620.
Real estate transfer taxes and the earned income tax are also increasing, Coll said.
The draft version of the 2020 budget puts the income from property taxes at $1,467,500, with another $975,000 coming from the earned income tax.
The cable television franchise fee received by the borough is decreasing, most likely because there are other alternative sources, Coll said. The cable fee is projected at bringing in $120,000 next year, a decrease of $8,500 from this year's budget. Actual income from the cable fee is currently projected at about $120,000 for this year.
Total general fund revenue in the draft version of the budget is $3,827,020, compared to expenses of $3,820,712.
Health insurance costs for some of the borough's departments will decrease, Coll said.
The budget includes $20,000 for police patrol vehicle dash cameras, which were originally budgeted for this year, but now are planned to be purchased next year, he said. The police budget also includes $30,000 to replace the chief's vehicle. The current chief's vehicle is a 2001 model with 140,000 miles on it, Chief James Leary said. The borough bought that vehicle used, Coll said.
The draft also includes transferring $390,000 from the general fund into capital reserves and spending $75,000 to begin renovations to the police station. A master plan reviewed earlier this month put the total cost of renovations to the building that houses the police department and borough administrative offices at $1 million. The biggest need is on the police station side of the building, Coll said at the time.
Also at the meeting, Coll said the concept plan for the proposed six-year series of improvements and additions at Souderton Community Park has been revised to include moving the skateboard park from Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club to the park and adding a basketball court and a bocce court to the park. Adding those to the concept plan doesn't mean the proposed features will definitely be added to the park, but it does mean a place has been located where the facilities could be added, he said.
The draft version of the budget shows $269,000 of capital reserve funds going to begin the park construction project in 2020. Souderton-Telford Rotary Club is leading fundraising efforts to help pay for the work.