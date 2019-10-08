SOUDERTON — Homes along Hillside Avenue will soon be getting new sidewalks and curbs.
At its Oct. 7 meeting, Souderton Borough Council approved a $221,961 bid from Ply-Mar Construction Company, of Plymouth Meeting, to do the work.
"This project will be paid in large part by a Community Development Block Grant that we received through the county in the amount of $198,000," Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
In answer to a question from Mayor John Reynolds, Coll said the borough has funding in its budget to pay for the balance of the work not covered by the grant.
Coll said he doesn't have a schedule yet for when the work will be done, but is hoping it starts by the end of October.
The sidewalk replacements will be in front of only residential properties between Wile Avenue and an alley near Main Street, he said.
"The residents will not be billed for any portion of the project," Coll said.
The borough will be doing milling and base coating of the street before winter, then do top coating in the spring, he said.
In other matters at the Oct. 7 meeting:
• Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was scheduled to do milling on East Broad Street between the railroad tracks and County Line Road the night of Wednesday, Oct. 9, although that date could change depending on weather, Public Works Director Steve Coll said.
There will then be a two-week period for PECO to do gas line work and the borough to do manhole adjustments, after which the road will be repaved, he said.
• About 2,000 people come out each month for Souderton's Third Friday activities, Harry Boardman, a Souderton Business Improvement District board member, said. Along with music and food, there are 60 to 70 vendors and community groups, he said.
"Oct. 18 is the last one of the 2019 season, so come out and have fun," Boardman said. Information about Souderton Third Fridays is available at the 3rdfri.com website.
• The board approved posting a handicapped parking space at a N. Fourth Street home for a 90-day trial period.
The home's owners, Curtis and Lisa Freed, came to council in September with complaints that they had been trying since February to get approval of the handicapped parking space to help make it easier for their third grade grandson, who is in a wheelchair, to get on and off the school bus.
• Council approved a new five-year agreement with PennDOT to have the borough do snow and ice removal on state roads in the borough.
That includes East Broad Street, West Broad Street, Main Street, Harleysville Pike and County Line Road, Mike Coll said.
This winter, the state allotment for the work is a little more than $8,500, he said, but the payment could be more if there is severe weather. The five-year allotment is $45,334, he said.
• Craig Silsbee was appointed to a five-year term running through Aug. 4, 2024 on the Souderton Industrial Development Authority.