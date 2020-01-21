SOUDERTON — A lien will be filed against a borough property and the possibility of further legal action against the bank that owns the property it foreclosed on will be discussed with the borough solicitor in an attempt to recoup the costs to clean up after an oil leak, officials said at the Jan. 20 Souderton Borough Council work session meeting.
The West Chestnut Street property is owned by Wells Fargo, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
The oil leak happened in November, he said.
"The oil tank in the basement, for whatever reason, ruptured. The oil in the basement worked its way out floor drains and unfortunately also started making its way over into the neighboring properties," Coll said.
"Wells Fargo was unresponsive to the spill," he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was also contacted, he said.
"DEP actually came out and requested the borough take some additional steps," Coll said, "so we did."
Clean-up company EDS was brought in to do the work, he said.
"We wanted to contain the spill and avoid any further damage to the adjoining properties," Coll said.
Wells Fargo has been billed for the $16,000 the borough spent on the work, he said, but has not paid it nor been out to the property. Wells Fargo will also be responsible to have additional work done, he said.
Steve Toy, the borough's code enforcement officer, said a Wells Fargo contractor was scheduled to be coming to see the property on Jan. 22.
When Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company of Souderton was first called for the oil leak, it found and cleaned up oil from the basement floor, but the oil also went into a cistern on the property, Toy said.
"Don't know how full the oil tank was because we can't get any information, but all that oil went into the cistern," he said. "The oil just ran right into the cistern, which leached right across the whole back yard."
The oil did not reach the stream in the neighboring West Street Park, he said.
"It's contained at the property. It did not get past the alley and all that soil has been removed and stockpiled because there is no DEP permits to remove it at this point," Toy said.
Contacting the bank has been difficult, Coll and Toy said.
"You get the runaround," Coll said.
"It literally took us 10 days, two weeks to even track down a person to talk to," he said.
"I called for days and got their answering machine," Toy said.
He finally got another phone number from the answering machine, called it and when someone answered was told, "You gotta call Wells Fargo," he said.
"Click. Wouldn't talk to me again," he said.
Toy suggested the borough adopt an ordinance requiring that foreclosed properties be registered with the borough and contact information given. Some other towns already have similar ordinances, he said.
"It's very time consuming to figure out who now owns the property," he said.
Coll said there is also proposed state legislation to try to address the issue.
In answer to council member Dan Yocum's question of how many foreclosed properties there currently are in Souderton, Toy said he knows of eight, but there may be more.