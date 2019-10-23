SOUDERTON — Souderton-Telford Main Streets and the Souderton Business Improvement District have hired a consulting group to help the two organizations review where they're headed, Pam Baker, Main Streets board chairwoman, told Souderton Borough Council at its Oct. 14 work session meeting.
"Basically, what they're doing is they are going through and they are analyzing who we are, what we are, what we are doing, what we should be doing and what the community at large feels that the best purpose is for each group going forward," Baker said.
A company has also been hired to manage social media accounts, she said.
Main Streets, which gets about a third of its yearly budget from Telford and Souderton boroughs, is not asking for an increase in that funding, but is requesting that it be the same next year as it was this year, she said. Souderton's proposed 2020 budget keeps its contribution at the same amount, $23,750, Souderton Borough Manager Mike Coll said the following week while outlining a draft version of the budget.
Telford's draft version of its budget also keeps its contribution at the same amount, $15,000, Telford Borough Manager Mark Fournier said.
The borough contributions go for administrative costs, with fundraising paying for Main Streets programs and events, Baker said. Main Streets also does administrative work for the BID and is paid by the BID for that work, she said.
"We're getting calls in the office literally every day for people that are noticing what's going on and [asking] what can the BID do for me?" Baker said. "We're channeling them to the right people, which is what's really important."
When Souderton-Telford Main Streets was started in the early 2000s, it was unique in that two towns combined in the revitalization efforts, officials said at the time. It initially received part of its funding from the state, but that has since dried up, although the organization continues to keep an eye out for possible state money, Baker said.
The BID, which includes about 150 business properties in a geographic area centered on Main and Broad streets in Souderton, along with portions of other streets, was started following a 2015 vote by the property owners authorizing the BID to be formed. It is entirely in Souderton. It is funded by a fee paid each year by the owners of the business properties within the district.
At the Souderton Borough Council meeting, Baker, who has been involved with Main Streets during most of its existence, was asked if she feels that both the BID and Main Streets have a place in Souderton.
She said she thinks each does.
"I think Main Streets' vital part is to pick up where the BID leaves off because the BID has a specific footprint, and it's a valuable footprint, but it's a specific footprint. There are businesses, there are community leaders, that are outside of that footprint and deserve a voice and deserve to be included in our activities and what we're doing," Baker said.
Both Main Streets and the BID are Souderton-Telford Community Development Corporation programs, but are separate organizations, she said.
"We have completely separate bank accounts. We have a completely separate set of books," she said.
The two also have separate sets of board members, with the exception of Main Streets having one representative on the BID board, she said. That spot is filled by Harry Boardman, she said.
Souderton-Telford Main Streets events include the annual So You Think You Can Cook, Souderton Art Jam, Oktoberfest, Souderton Holiday Parade and tree lightings in both Souderton and Telford. The first year of Telford Night Market, which was held the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from May 22 through Oct. 23, just ended.
Although there has not yet been a final decision made, there has been a proposal that Main Streets handle events, including taking on Souderton's Third Fridays, which are now done by the BID, Baker said. Main Streets already helps promote it and the BID would remain as a sponsor if that change were made, she said. Third Fridays are held the third Friday of the month in April through October and just concluded for the year.
The events aren't only about the event itself, Baker said.
"It's an outreach," she said. "By having these events, we're pulling people in from out of town."
The goal is that they notice things while at the events and come back for more, she said.
"People are noticing. They're noticing us and we need to continue that," Baker said.