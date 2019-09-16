Souderton-Telford Rotary Club President Edward Brubaker invites the public to the club’s annual charity auction to be held at the Indian Valley Country Club on Thursday, September 26 at 5 p.m.
This year’s auction theme is “Connecting our Community.” Tickets are $30 per person and include a dinner buffet; cash bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased through the website or at the door of the event. Successful bids are tax deductible.
A vast selection of items await your bid at the silent auction, or during the live auction. Bid on the ever-popular box tickets to see the Philadelphia Orchestra or a Colebrookdale Railroad Excursion, or a Guided Beer Tasting with a BJCP National ranked beer judge ... or all three – there is truly something for everyone. Donations for the auction are still being accepted through the website.
President Brubaker shares, “The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club is grateful to the community for their past donations.”
He continues, “With the community’s support, we are aiming to raise $18,000 at this auction for our local charities, community programs and scholarship programs. This event is the primary fundraiser for our philanthropic efforts. Funds raised above this amount will be designated for the Souderton Community Park Renovation.”
The motto of Rotary is “Service above Self.” The auction is a great opportunity for those interested in learning more about the club to come meet current members. We look forward to meeting community minded individuals looking to make a difference locally and globally!
More information: www.souderton-telfordrotary.com https://www.facebook.com/strotary