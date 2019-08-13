SOUDERTON — Signs with flashing lights are being added at a pedestrian crossing.
The move could be a precursor to other similar signs and lights coming to other streets as well, borough officials said at Souderton Borough Council's Aug. 12 work session.
The plan includes six signs on Washington Avenue at Highland Avenue near the Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
Four of the signs — two facing each direction — will call attention to the pedestrian crossing, he said.
"It will also include two speed limit signs, 25 mile an hour speed signs," Coll said.
The LED flashing lights will be solar powered, he said.
Instead of the lights flashing all the time, the plan is to have a radar activator that will sense when a vehicle is approaching and start the flashing lights, he said.
"It's a little more easy on the residents so they don't have to see a flash all the time," Coll said.
He said he also thinks drivers will notice the signs more because they will see the light come on, rather than having a constantly flashing light which can become just another sign.
The radar will be used only to detect vehicles and start the lights, borough officials said. It will not record driver speeds.
"It's like a motion sensor," Coll said.
Council agreed at the meeting to purchase the equipment for the Washington Avenue crossing from Signal Control Products in Franconia for $12,380. Borough workers will do the installation, Coll said.