FRANCONIA — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra is moving to a new home at Dock Mennonite Academy's Early Childhood to Grade 8 campus.
The campus, formerly known as Penn View Christian School, is on Godshall Road in Franconia Township.
The SPSO begins its 48th season on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. with "A Night in Italy!"
"The performance features some of Italy’s greatest music — from the memorable operas of Puccini, Rossini, Mascagni, and Verdi to Italian film scores and fun Italian Neapolitan songs! Three nationally noted opera singers join the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra for the performance, including Soprano Diana McVey, Tenor Michael-Paul Krubitzer, and Baritone Brian Ming Chu," the SPSO said in a release.
“This performance is a perfect event for audiences of all ages,” Music Director Allan R. Scott said. “From classical music and opera lovers, to anyone who has ever heard a great film score or eaten at an Italian restaurant — this concert is for you. We promise you will leave wanting more!”
Highlights from the concert include some of the most memorable scenes from "Verdi’s La Traviata" and "Don Carlo," Rossini’s "William Tell" and "Barber of Seville," and Puccini’s "La Bohème," "Madame Butterfly," "Turandot," and "Gianni Schicchi." The performance also includes popular Neapolitan songs, such as “O sole mio” and “Funiculí, Funiculà,” along with well-known film scores from Italian composers, including Nino Rota’s "The Godfather" and Ennio Morricone’s "The Mission and Cinema Paradiso."
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra is the regional professional orchestra for Montgomery and Bucks counties and surrounding regions and features several performances throughout the year of the great masterworks of symphonic music with world-renowned guest artists.
For the past decade, SPSO has performed mainly at Lansdale’s Trinity Lutheran Church.
"The new location is less than 10 minutes away (about five miles), and current audiences will be welcomed to a fully accessible performing arts center with no partial view seating, wonderful acoustics, and a great concert experience," the release said.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1972 as the North Penn Symphony Orchestra. It was created to provide performances of the highest caliber to entertain and educate audiences, and to enhance, enrich, and expand the cultural lives of the residents of the North Penn area. In 2008, the Board of Directors rechristened the orchestra the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra to reflect its new regional focus, professionalism and vision.
“We are thrilled to begin this new partnership with Dock Mennonite Academy, and to bring our audience and musicmaking to this wonderful hall,” Scott said.
Tickets for the concert are available at spsorchestra.org or in the lobby of Dock Mennonite Academy. Season tickets for the 2019-2020 Season are also on sale now. For more information about SPSO, please follow it on Facebook or visit spsorchestra.org.
The 2019-2020 schedule also includes "Heroic Beethoven & Bruckner's Romantic" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019; "Mozart in Paris" on Saturday, March 7, 2020; and "Fiesta Latina" Saturday, May 9, 2020. Each of the concerts begins at 7:30 p.m. "Mozart in Paris" will be at Immanuel Leidy's Church in Souderton. The other three concerts will be at the Dock Mennonite Academy campus at 420 Godshall Road, Souderton (Franconia Township).