A $308,200 Recreation and Conservation grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be used for development of the Perkiomen Trail in Upper Salford Township, state Rep. Marcy Toepel, R-147, and state Sen. Bob Mensch, R-24, said in Nov. 14 releases.
“This project will link together two great recreational areas, and the funding will ensure proper measures are taken to ensure trail safety for those who use it,” said Toepel. “I continue to be a proponent of preserving our open space here in Montgomery County and making sure these areas are able to be used by residents for exercise, fun and getting back to nature.”
The project will include construction of approximately 1.3 miles of trail from the Perkiomen Trail at Spring Mount Road to Upper Salford Township Community Park, bridge construction, stormwater management measures, fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“Upper Salford Township has proactively taken steps toward enhancing their natural and outdoor resources,” said Mensch. “This project will greatly benefit the community, surrounding municipalities and ensure that future generations will be able to appreciate and enjoy the outdoors. I am proud to support this project which focuses on the preservation of open space. I look forward to the completion of the trail construction.”
Ted Poatsy, chairman of the Upper Salford Township Board of Supervisors, said, “Upper Salford Township is pleased to receive this grant for the Park to Perkiomen Trail project. I would like to thank both Rep. Marcy Toepel and Sen. Bob Mensch for their continued support of the Upper Salford Township Community. The supervisors have worked hard on this project and a grant like this one helps make visions into reality.”
The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources, including the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93), which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund; the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund; Pennsylvania Trails fund; Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program; PENNVEST; and the ATV Restricted Management Account Fund.