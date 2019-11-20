State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, announced recently that Salford Township has been approved for a grant totaling $100,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The grant will allow the township to purchase an additional nine acres for White’s Mill Preserve.
“White’s Mill offers our neighbors the opportunity to unwind and detach ourselves from the daily grind in a close-to-home setting,” Malagari said. “Residents can watch birds, fish or just enjoy the natural beauty of our region. This grant will allow for the preservation of critical forested habitat, protecting valuable open spaces in our community.”
White’s Mill currently consists of 104 acres of under-developed property. The grant was part of DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program and is funded through a variety of state and federal sources. The program assists local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding related to parks, recreation and conservation. Grants through the program are accepted once a year, typically in the spring.