The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened two Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) bridges over the Unami Creek and Ridge Valley Creek in Upper Salford and Marlborough townships, following replacement, PennDOT said in a Dec. 24 release.
Route 63 between Gerryville Pike and Thompson Road and Long Mill Road between Moyer Road and Bergey Road had been closed and detoured since May for replacement of the two structures.
"A single lane pattern on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) remains in effect between Long Mill Road and Shady Lane through summer 2020 for replacement of the third bridge over the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek under the same project," the agency said. "Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur."
H & K Group, Inc., of Skippack, is the general contractor on the $9,565,927 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds, the release said.
