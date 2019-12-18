LOWER SALFORD — Local residents again this year came through with donations to the Toys for Tots drop-off at Lower Salford Township Police Department.
"We've already taken in over 6,000 toys," which is usually about the total received, Police Chief Tom Medwid said at the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Dec. 18 morning work session.
Since its beginning in 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots program has distributed 566 million toys to 258 million children, according to information on the toysfortots.org website.
In answer to a question of whether the toys collected remain in the area or become part of the general overall collection by the organization, Medwid said, "It's as local as it can be, but if there's other areas that need them and we have a surplus, they'll be distributed at the next level up."
Toys collected at the Lower Salford drop-off used to be taken to the Willow Grove Naval Air Station for storage, but that no longer happens, so local storage space is needed, Medwid said.
"It's a pretty massive undertaking," he said.
The total number of toys received is expected to top 10,000, Barbara Jansons, the department's police clerk and Toys for Tots coordinator, said the following day.
"That's the most we've ever had in here," she said.
"People have really been giving," Jansons said. "There's gonna be a lot of happy kids this year."
In another matter at the meeting, Public Works Director Doug Jones said he's applying to try to get a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant to modernize the traffic signal equipment at the intersection of routes 113 and 63.
The current signal system has stackable poles, he said.
"They're just sections that are stacked on top of one another to achieve the height and the length of the pole and the mast-arm," he said, "and they are old-style poles, very old-style poles, that are no longer a PennDOT standard."
The requested grant would be through the PennDOT Green Light-Go grant program, he said.
"The proposed work would include upgrading those poles to current PennDOT standards and all the traffic signal equipment to current PennDOT standards," Jones said.