SOUDERTON — The tax rate in the borough stays the same for next year's budget, but it will cost residents more to have their trash and recyclables hauled away, Souderton Borough Council said at a special work session meeting Oct. 28 to discuss the budget.
The draft version of the 2020 budget had kept trash collection fees at the same amount as this year, but suggested an increase for 2021, Borough Manager Mike Coll said. Some council members, however, thought the increase should come in 2020, he said.
The borough is currently in the fourth year of having switched to contracting with a hauler to do the collections. For customers using the tote service, which most are, next year's proposed rate increase would be the first since the borough began contracting out the work.
Although the $60 per quarter fee covers the current cost the borough is charged under the contract for the pick-ups, that doesn't factor in any administrative costs to the municipality, council President Brian Goshow said.
"We're not covering administrative fees," he said. "We're not funding this like in the case of sewer and other things."
The cost under the contract is also increasing, he said.
The proposed $5 per quarter fee, taking the price to $65 per quarter, is still less than the residents would be paying if they individually signed up with a trash hauler, he said.
"You can't find trash service anywhere for $65 a quarter," Goshow said.
While price is a factor, it wasn't the only reason for the change to having a contracted hauler, he said.
"This was ultimately started to get better control of trash service, to get less trucks on the street and keep our neighborhoods quieter," Goshow said.
"And it's been a marvelous success," council member Richard Halbom said.
Goshow said he thinks most people would be happy to have the $65 per quarter year rate compared to higher rates being paid by others.
The cost for people using the bag system instead of a tote will also increase, council said. There was an increase for the bag system this year also.
The current charge for the bag system is $20 per quarter year, with the customers receiving 10 bags per year and paying $5 per additional bag used. The bag system costs the borough more than it receives from the bag system users, budget shows. The number of bag system users has been reduced from more than 200 to 85, Coll said. The bag system option will likely be removed in the future, the borough officials said.
"It's not sustainable," Halbom said.
"Right, and that's not our issue. That's an issue of the industry," Goshow said.
The proposed 2020 budget will be officially presented at council's Nov. 4 meeting, with a final vote in December.