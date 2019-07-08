SOUDERTON — A winery is proposing moving into the freight building at the former train station, but would want to make some changes to the building and wants to know if the borough would be on board with that possibility, Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's July 8 work session meeting.
"What they want to do is, on the side of the building, construct about another 540 square feet that would pretty much square the building off and that would become the tasting room. That would be where the foot traffic would come and go," he said. "Pretty much the existing building as it sits out there now would be their production area."
The borough rents the train station and its two accompanying buildings from SEPTA and renovated the buildings and parking lot to sublet the buildings to businesses for economic development.
As has happened with other tenants, the proposed winery should discuss the plans with council and present business plans in order for council to make a decision, council member Richard Godshall said.
"And I think we're at that point," Coll said.
Council President Brian Goshow said the proposed winery recognized early that they liked the building and the location, but that the building wasn't big enough.
"The discussion became very quickly, if they wanted to do this, they would need more space," Goshow said.
That raises questions, including how making an addition would affect the rental price and who would be responsible for putting an addition onto the building, he said.
If the plans move forward, "it's going to be an interesting one to negotiate," he said.
Other changes to the building for the winery plans include moving some windows, Coll said.
The proposed winery will be invited to attend an upcoming council work session to discuss the plans with the full board, council decided.
"Let them come to us, pitch what they're talking about," Goshow said.
That should be followed by more detailed discussions with a smaller group, he said.
"If it all moves forward, then I think we'd want a smaller committee to deal with negotiations," he said.
Wine tastings are popular and could bring people to town who would then also go to other businesses, Goshow said.