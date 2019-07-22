Work has begun for an extension of the public sewer lines into the Morwood section of Franconia Township. Pictured are, from left, Brenda Conallen, Harvey Lee, JoAnne Strom, Norm Hartzell (all residents who will be receiving public sewer); Franconia Sewer Authority Chairman Rob Davies; Mitchell Brown, construction inspector; FSA Business Manager Stacey Singrella; FSA Engineer Fred Ciottoni; and FSA Executive Director George Witmayer.

Photo submitted by Franconia Sewer Authority