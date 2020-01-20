Recycled bags were used to make sleeping bags as a gift to the homeless as part of the Community Celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Zwingli UCC Souderton on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Debby High for MediaNews
Merlyn Singh-Hueter of Avent Lutheran took part in the Community Celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Zwingli UCC Souderton on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Debby High for MediaNews
The youth of the local churches participated in the Community Celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Zwingli UCC Souderton on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Debby High for MediaNews
Michaela, Casey & Jaelyn enjoyed participating in making keyholder signs for Habitat on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Zwingli UCC. Debby High for MediaNews Group
A Community Celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Zwingli UCC Souderton on Sunday, January 19, 2020 included gathering and putting together gifts for local communities.