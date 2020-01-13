As the new year starts, changes came to the Telford Borough Council. At the Jan. 6 meeting, council members unanimously voted in John Taylor as the new council president. Taylor replaces Robert Baker, who served as president for the past two years.
“Thank you all for your cooperation. It’s been a good two years,” Baker told council members.
Additional changes to the council makeup include Miles Arnott as vice president, and Mark Gehman as pro tempore.
At Monday night’s meeting, Wendy Leshinskie, of the Indian Valley Public Library told council members about the monthly second Friday music programs at the library.
“If you need a little warm weather, come on out,” Leshinskie said.
In other matters, Telford resident Mary Hunsberger asked council members about the recent vacancies at both the Towne Restaurant and the J’s Steaks and Subs.
“It would be nice to have places of businesses to walk to,” she said. “I’m looking for walkable stores and restaurants.”
Borough Manager Mark Fournier said that the borough doesn’t have input in terms of the businesses that move into the buildings, but there have been inquiries about properties.
Hunsberger also praised the Telford Night Market that took place biweekly in the summer, and hopes it will be a fixture in 2020.
Taylor said that the Wednesday night market plans to be held weekly, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and will run from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
“I’m looking forward to the summer and how wonderful that was,” Hunsberger said.
The next council meeting will be Feb. 3.