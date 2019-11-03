HARLEYSVILLE -- To assist and support local veterans, Daniel’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1457 Sumneytown Pike, is hosting the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds, off site veteran’s photo ID program on Friday, November 15, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Veterans can come to Daniel’s with DD214, military discharge, and a photo ID card will be issued on the spot. The ID will allow them to start claiming a military discount from local businesses.
Daniel’s is also sponsoring a Warm Hugs for Vets Campaign, collecting donations of new sweaters and sweatshirts, size XL or larger, for local vets. Bring in donations by December 15 and receive a $5 gift card.