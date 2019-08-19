Orange Team Championship photo: From left are: Mike Donnelly, Frankie Rapone, Zack Mahler, Sean Simon, Carl Gardner , Dan Maggiano, Rob Edwards, Kyrie Slocum, and Naheem Achno. Kneeling: Marquise Coleman
PHOTOS BY RICK CAWLEY - MEDIANEWS GROUP
Kyrie Slocum locks in on Reds Joey Michaels.
Reds Eric Gallo looks for an open cutter
Reds Mike Opiela tries to maneuver around Zack Mahler.
Sean Simon gets Eric Gallo to bite on a pump fake.
Reds Greg Thompson, left, locks arms with Naheem Achno
Reds Mike Opiela pulls up for a top of the key jumper.
The Orange squad's Zack Mahler tracks down a loose ball.
Reds Danny Nolasco goes head to head with Sean Simon.