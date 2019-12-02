A group of knitters has an idea about how to make climate change more accessible – by applying their craft to data.
The Tempestry Project is global climate data visualization through fiber arts. A Tempestry, or temperature tapestry, is a wallhanging that represents the daily high temperature for a given year and location, with January at the bottom and December at the top, like a cuddly bar graph. The Tempestry Project was founded by Justin Connelly, Marissa Connelly, and Emily McNeil in Anacortes, Washington.
All Tempestries use the same yarn colors and temperature ranges, creating an immediately recognizable and globally comparable mosaic of shifting temperatures over time. If the high temperature is a toasty 96 degrees, the row for that day will be Cranberry, a rich red. If the polar vortex has just come through and it’s just five degrees, that row will be the deep blue celestial.
People all over the world are making these Tempestries, assembling a global mosaic of shifting temperature patterns, row by wooly row. A single Tempestry is meaningful on its own as a snapshot, a moment in time, a commemoration. But a collection of Tempestries reveals change over time, painting “a deep visual story, of an unfortunate reality,” says crocheter Caroline.
During 2019, the Schuylkill Center spearheaded a collection of Tempestries that show daily high temperature data over several years for Philadelphia. I had the pleasure of coordinating 38 volunteer knitters and crocheters from across the region to show Philadelphia’s daily high temperatures every five years from 1875 to 2018. We are lucky to have nearly 150 years of data collected daily by the Franklin Institute, and maybe even luckier to have so many makers who dedicated their skills and time to memorializing this data in vibrant, colorful yarn.
The Philadelphia collection of Tempestries will be on long-term display at the Schuylkill Center starting in December 2019 to educate about how climate change is impacting our region. A smaller collection of eight Tempestries will be available to loan for temporary display at events, festivals, or exhibitions (get in touch with us if you’d like to borrow it).
With a whole slew of Tempestries for one place, we can visually see the shift, as models predict for Philadelphia, to a hotter, wetter world. In 1875, our first Tempestry, there were only seven days over 90 degrees. In 2018, there were 48. On average from 1970-2000, Philadelphia experienced 26 days over 90 degrees, but we could see 104 such days by 2080, making our climate more like Memphis.
And it isn’t just the warm temperatures that are getting warmer – we’re having fewer cold days, too. In 1875, there were 30 days with high temperatures that never got above freezing (32°); in 2018, there were only nine such frigid days. Fjord, the yarn for highs 11-15 degrees, appears only five times in the whole collection (four of which were in the 1800s), and it does not appear in any Tempestries after 1945.
Natural variation occurs throughout time, but overall Philadelphia’s climate is clearly trending towards hotter, and the Tempestries reflect this. Knitter Liz notes, “You really get a sense that while high temperatures may not have been completely unheard of, they were definitely not as frequent or as long as they are now, and that winters have shifted to much shorter and warmer.”
This data is publicly available online from the Franklin Institute, but seeing it caringly knitted and displayed in easy-to-understand colors makes a different impact. As knitter Diane notes, “taking the numbers which can be so abstract and making them visual through color and texture makes this change over time so much more accessible.”
Our monthly climate knitting circle meetings at the Schuylkill Center were generous, therapeutic, lively gatherings as we all came together to direct our craft toward a cause that mattered to us all. Many of the group found it meaningful to connect with a community of “craftivists.” And there were even opportunities to engage with less fiber-oriented people around this topic. As Jessie said, “knitting (my Tempestry) in cafés and other public places often sparked curiosity from onlookers, which led to interesting conversations about climate change I definitely wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
Knitting and crocheting, often a meditative act, also helped the crafters themselves grapple with climate change in a different way. Aruni noted that “having to change colors frequently forced me to pay attention, not just to color, but to temperatures, and to reflect on highs and lows and heat waves.” Jamie was interested in “charting the year through colors ... how much dark red showed up so late in the year or when did the coldest temperature hit. It was interesting to see the big jumps in temperature or the gradual fade in.”
Crocheter Jessica reflected that “shifting culture can’t be managed through a single, sweeping action alone; it’s also through small gestures we do every day.” Indeed, one knitted stitch does little, but after nearly a quarter of a million stitches and 8 miles of yarn (enough to stretch from the Schuylkill Center to Philadelphia’s City Hall!), we can see how many small actions can add up to something really compelling – perhaps a metaphor for climate action across our society.
We'll be officially opening the Tempestry exhibition with a reception at the Schuylkill Center on Dec. 12 from 7-9 p.m. – hope you can join us.