Covanta Plymouth awarded Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School students scholarships through the Colonial School District Education Foundation. Students, Jessica Valentine, Andrew Stricklin and Sarin Smith each received a $1,000 scholarship towards their STEM-related college education.
Covanta is committed to cultivating the world’s next generation of environmental leaders. By rewarding scholarships to those seeking STEM majors in college, we are helping young people pursue their dreams in the sciences.
Scholarship awards were based on overall GPA, community/school involvement and an essay.
Covanta Plymouth serves communities and businesses across Eastern Pennsylvania with sustainable waste disposal. The Energy-from-Waste facility located in Conshohocken, PA processes 1,200 tons of waste daily, which generates enough renewable energy to power more than 25,000 homes.