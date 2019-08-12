When George Boone, the uncle of the great frontiersman Daniel Boone, served as headmaster of nearby Abington Friends School from 1716 to 1720 neighboring where the Boone family had settled after arriving from England as persecuted Quakers, many European settlers found it essential to own firearms for hunting and supposedly self-defense.
Born 1734 in Berks County’s Exeter Township, Boone acquired his first gun in 1747 at about age 13 and would use firearms most of his life as an explorer, adventurer and someone who fought against, as well as associated with, Native American tribes such as the Shawnee.
By the time Boone died in 1820 at age 86 after the United States was established, such weapons were still perceived to be necessities for those choosing to live in the American frontier, etc., despite those firearms too often being aimed at the original custodians of the land, Native Americans.
Perhaps the Constitution’s Second Amendment and the so-called “right to bear arms” made sense when America was young with a small farming and frontier population compared to the 327 million diverse folks now living in rural, suburban and urban areas – some of them immigrants threatened with deportation as Democrats and Republicans squabble over such issues, including healthcare reform.
And making such matters even more explosive, is the Trump administration courting white supremacists that’s contributed to mass shootings while instituting cruel immigration policies as Democrats debate about whether to eliminate all private health insurance, surely something that would guarantee Donald Trump another undeserved term as president.
In this era of assault weapons that can kill dozens of people in seconds, it’s time to establish local, state and federal laws to limit the types and amounts of weapons that can be bought while screening potential purchasers.
I agree with much of what Democratic State Rep. Steve McCarter said in a recent message delivered online to his constituents in Springfield, Jenkintown and Cheltenham where I reside. “Legislation pending in the House and Senate includes bills to ban assault weapons, address access to guns for people at risk of violence to themselves or others and close the loophole for gun background checks, among others. These bills deserve a vote in Harrisburg. I and other members of the PA Safe Caucus are demanding it.”
McCarter also noted “the mass shooting rampages in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left 31 dead, many more injured and a nation reeling. Like many of you, I have been grieving for those killed, for their families and for the communities in Texas and Ohio in which they reside,” adding that we cannot forget “the recent victims of gun violence much closer to home – in Philadelphia, in Allentown and in Pittsburgh, where a gunman terrorized morning Shabbat services at the Tree of Life Synagogue just shy of two years ago now.”
Hopefully, if anything comes from Trump’s pitiful and disgraceful presidency, he’ll sign meaningful gun-control legislation on the national level to stem the tide of inner-city killings and throughout America, keeping in mind that the El Paso killer targeted Mexicans and other Latinos with deadly accuracy.
Many politicians and others agree that Trump’s incendiary rhetoric and earlier threats of violence against people perceived to have opposing views, including the press, have lit the fuses of racist monsters ready to kill as he separates immigrant Hispanic children from their parents to bolster his re-election chances by rallying his ill-informed, narrow-minded base. Trump’s exploitive immigration policies must stop.
On the other hand, instead of “Medicare for all,” progressives should modify their chants to “Medicare for all who want it!”
In addition to foolishly belittling during a recent debate the former Democratic President Barack Obama, the first African-American commander-in-chief who left office with very high ratings, a few of the most progressive Democrats seem to be giving the next election to Trump by advocating “Medicare for all” initiatives.
“Proposals pushed by three of the four leading Democratic presidential candidates – Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California – differ in their particulars but would all end the job-based system that provides coverage to more than 150 million people in favor of a government-run plan,” wrote the Cheltenham-based historian, William F. Chambrés, in an emailed essay, “Health Plans Still on the Stove,” that analyzes the various dynamics of such proposals.
From my perspective, the right approach is to allow people who want private insurance to keep theirs while providing Medicare for those who prefer that vehicle as representatives work to improve Obama’s life-saving Affordable Care Act.
And we should always opt to be merciful, fair and honor our great variety.
You see, despite Daniel Boone’s imperfections and biases, perhaps there’s a message from the old pioneer that we can learn from concerning the tremendous issues that we face today, as he once considered the wonders of America:
He declared, “In such a diversity it was impossible I should be disposed to melancholy.”
Don ‘Ogbewii’ Scott, a Melrose Park resident, can be reached at dscott9703@gmail.com. More information about his local history books can be found at www.kumbayah-universal.com.