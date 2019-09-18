The Abington Township Fire Department (A.T.F.D.) and Abington, McKinley, Weldon, Edge Hill, and Roslyn fire companies invite township residents of all ages to our 2019 Fire Prevention Open Houses. Each fire company will host an open house between October 7 and 16.
Come tour the firehouses, see the firetrucks and live demonstrations, enjoy hands-on activities and tasty snacks, and learn fire prevention and safety tips. Volunteers from each fire company will provide families with important information that can literally save their homes or even their lives. As this year’s National Fire Prevention Association Fire Prevention Week theme puts it: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice your Escape!”
Children will learn how to safely escape a smoke-filled space by doing so in the safety of A.T.F.D.’s smoke house – a trailer that fills with cool and harmless “smoke.” They – and any interested parents
– can also put out a small, contained fire using a fire extinguisher, an experience that’s a confidence booster if a real need should arise.
The open houses are also a lot of fun. And for anyone who has ever thought about joining their local Abington Township fire company, this is a fantastic opportunity to talk to current volunteers about the one-of-a-kind experience.
Here is the 2019 Fire Prevention Open House schedule. All open houses are from 6 to 8 p.m.
Abington Fire Company: 1920 Horace Avenue, Abington. Monday, Oct. 7.
Weldon Fire Company: 412 North Easton Road, Glenside. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Edge Hill Fire Company: 2843 Limekiln Pike, North Hills. Friday, Oct. 11.
McKinley Fire Company: 893 Jenkintown Road, Elkins Park. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Roslyn Fire Company: 1128 Bradfield Road, Roslyn. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Want to learn more about the Abington Township Fire Department? Please visit the website at www.atfd.org or follow us on Facebook. Scro