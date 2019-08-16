When I learned a major personnel change was imminent in Doylestown, I feared Bucks County government might be headed for a workplace catastrophe like the one in Washington – the one where 138 of 730 key positions still have no nominee and where sometimes a person picked is utterly unqualified. And, by the way, who is the nation’s Secretary of State today?
Fear not, the local update is noble. This is a good-news story about a terrific county employee wrapping up an impressive career. Lynne D. Kallus-Rainey, executive director of the county’s Children & Youth Social Services Agency, is retiring after 42 years of exceptional service.
“It’s always hard to say goodbye to people like Lynne who have given their lives in service to others,” said Commissioner Chairman Robert G. Loughery. “It is a beyond challenging role that Children & Youth plays. Forty-two years is a lifetime dedicated to public service, dedicated to families, dedicated to children, dedicated to loving them. That’s amazing.”
‘Amazing’ describe the work done by the Perkasie woman at the department that assesses, protects and provides services for hundreds of Buck County’s most vulnerable children victimized by abuse and neglect.
A graduate of Neshaminy High School and Temple University, Rainey joined Children & Youth in 1979 and by 2007 was its director. The department today has 206 staff employees, seven paralegals and a budget of $44 million. It oversees the care of an average 340 children each day and annually performs 10.000 intakes.
Her accomplishments are many. Among them: cooperative creation of the county’s widely praised Children’s Advocacy Center; creation of Pennsylvania’s first intensive services for children in foster care and their families; providing community-based in-house services and after-school programs for high-risk youth, and drawing attention and resources to the opioid epidemic before its full impact had been widely recognized.
Rightfully so, Rainey has been credited with bringing innovation, accountability and structural changes to an area of county government often struck by social upheaval, increased demands and uncertain funding sources. The current calamity in DC generates feelings of hopelessness, but people like Rainey demonstrate quality does exist.
A replacement has not yet been named for Rainey, who said she’ll miss the post.
“Children & Youth work is extremely challenging,” she said. “The staff that we have are just incredible individuals.”