In this, the final installment of my essays on the shadowy world of autograph collecting we’ll take a look at how to tell a good signature from a bad one and how to protect the signature that you got in person. And just a reminder that a late ;90s FBI investigation suggested that as many as 75 per cent of the sports and celebrity autographs in the marketplace are forgeries.
People say to me, “I got this autograph in person," or "My father got it,” and so on. Provenance, i.e., the roots of the signature is the key. If Dad is still alive, have him and the ball trot on over to the Notary Public and get the signature notarized (it’s cheaper than going to a sports authenticator). Get a photo taken of Dad, the item and the notary. Keep them in a safe place and then, one day, if you sell the item your document is good as gold. Same goes for you if you got it in person. If the signature came from a chance meeting do the notary routine, if you got and paid for it at a show make sure you get documentation — even a photo of the celebrity signing your piece will work.
The Scoreboard, based in Cherry Hill, N.J., was a company that pioneered certificates of authenticity for signed items. The late Paul Goldin came up with the idea and it worked for his company and he sold lots of (warehouses full) signed sports and celebrity items. Paul had deals with Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Pete Rose and others and had skids of signed pictures and documents from them. I was in the warehouse often and saw the signing contracts (10,000-plus items-a-year-per-player).
The last thing Paul, or anyone in the autograph business, wanted you to know was just how much of the stuff existed, so it was carefully distributed — some of it on the TV selling channels like Home Shopping Network and QVC. If you bought your items there, you bought safe and well (but likely paid too much). Simple supply and demand.
But like all good things soon there were bogus certificates being attached to autographed items. One company, considered reputable at one time, actually went to Cooperstown NY and sold blank certificates to shop owners so they could attach them to their own autographed items. I appeared on a TV show and talked about this facet of the autograph business shortly after the FBI report surfaced. Ironically the TV set was for the show “America’s Most Wanted.” Bryant Gumbel later brought his HBO show to Scoreboard and tried to fool me with a mixture of bogus and authentic autographs. He failed to do so and my segment on the show was less than 90 seconds. Had I blown it, I’d have been the star of this would be “I gotcha” segment (I was vice president of the company at the time).
Autopens are the forger's best friend. This piece of machinery can replicate a basic signature over-and-over again. The flaw? It signs exactly the same way, same pressure, each time and on the same place on the picture. Sign your own name even 10 times in a row and number one and number 10 will be quite different.
People buy team-signed baseballs at the ballpark and think they have a gem. Since the 1950’s such signed baseballs are often just copies printed from an original. The older ones appear better than the newer ones. I paid $25 recently for a printed 1953 Philadelphia A’s ball, because it was older. The newer ones? Go have a catch.
Pete Rose will sign anything for a price so there are tens of thousands of them out there. He makes his living signing his name. I have one, I’d guess that everybody that wants one has one. Hall of Famer Bob Feller also was a prolific signer. He’d show up at hobby shows, buy a table and sell his signature for $5-or-$10 each. Bob is deceased now but it will be years for supply to yield to demand. Ted Williams’ son, John Henry, exploited his father and had him signing, literally, on his deathbed. Young Williams confronted me one day at a hobby show and said that the Ted signatures I was selling were forgeries. I told him he was full of soup. I had Ted sign them for me at a show he did — and I sat with him — in King of Prussia. The younger Williams turned and left.
Marilyn Monroe’s secretary signed most of her autographs, as did Frank Sinatra’s. Monroe’s secretary signed an exact signature but always in red ink. Sinatra simply didn’t like signing. Joe DiMaggio wanted to be paid for everything he signed and was signing right until the end like Williams. The Yankee Clipper even wanted to be paid for the line “..where have you gone Joe DiMaggio” in Simon and Garfunkel’s hit tune “Mrs. Robinson.” He sued them, but lost and wasn’t paid.
The computer is so sophisticated now that it can replicate signed photos, so beware. A good test? Scan then magnify the photo up to 500-700 percent on your screen. If the signature is new and legitimately affixed to the picture it will be a solid line and not match the dot matrix of the rest of the photo.
The most forged sports autographs — Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jim Thorpe, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Muhammad Ali, Willie Mays, and now, Bryce Harper.
I love the sports memorabilia hobby, have collected stuff all my life. I’ve written numerous books and magazine articles about it, done TV and radio on the subject. But it offends me that the criminal element in our society has exploited something that brings such joy to so many people just so they can turn a buck. I hope this series has been helpful; keep on collecting what you like. Make sure you rat out the bad guys.