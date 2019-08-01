PRESS RELEASE—Upper Gwynedd Police and Fire departments are helping patients battle illness and injury this summer by hosting a friendly blood drive competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors. The inaugural Upper Gwynedd Battle of the Badges will take place on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Upper Gwynedd Fire Department, located at 660 Garfield Ave. in West Point.
Community members are invited to donate blood and cast a vote for Upper Gwynedd Police or Fire departments, with the winning agency earning plaque and bragging rights. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins will be accommodated as time and space allow. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Upper Gwynedd Battle or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
Presenting donors will have access to several incentives. Everyone who comes out to donate will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also receive a voucher for a free Medium Iced Coffee and a free Classic Donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia Region, while supplies last. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash.
Also, in thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 29-Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency need for blood donors to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.
“Our first responders know, firsthand, how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies,” said Alana Mauger, communications manager, Red Cross Penn Jersey Blood Services Region. “We’re thrilled that Upper Gwynedd Police and Fire departments have stepped up to the challenge by organizing this blood drive and educating the community about the importance of blood donation.”
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.