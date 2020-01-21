Philadelphia will have a new reason to look forward to Groundhog Day.
Feb. 1 will mark the second annual Winterfest for Wildlife event at the Schuylkill Center. This is a family-friendly event with all proceeds going towards supporting the important work of our Wildlife Clinic. Attendees can enjoy animal face painting, nature walks, talks on urban wildlife, and can even learn about the jobs of wildlife rehabbers through interactive stations.
There will be a limited number of timed tickets for behind-the-scenes tours of the Wildlife Clinic that are on a first-come, first-served basis. Gifts (such as fleece blankets, bird seed, and distilled water) for the wildlife clinic are appreciated.
For a full list of suggested in-kind donations, visit http://www.schuylkillcenter.org/donate/wishlist.php.
We invite you to help support the mission of our Wildlife Clinic by joining us for this family-friendly event.
The Winterfest for Wildlife is set for the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagys Mill Road. The event will run from 12 noon-4 p.m.
The Wildlife Clinic at the Schuylkill Center reopened its doors on Nov. 10, 2018 and currently has federal and state permits for rehabilitating most mammals, songbirds, and raptors. Over the last year, the Schuylkill Center, committed to wildlife rehabilitation, focused our energy on reopening the Clinic as soon as possible while developing a master plan for the facility, one aimed at strengthening our role as a regional leader in wildlife rehabilitation.
The Wildlife Clinic at the Schuylkill Center relies on the public not only for volunteering and animal drop-offs, but donations as well. To donate to the clinic, please visit: https://schuylkillcenter.pivvit.com/the-wildlife-clinic
The Schuylkill Center was founded in 1965 as Philadelphia’s first environmental education center. Its 340 acres of fields and forests serve as a living laboratory to foster appreciation, deepen understanding, and encourage stewardship of the environment. It offers a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, an environmental art program, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs for all ages, including Nature Preschool.