By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward is offering a softball skills camp throughout the month of August on Monday thru Thursday nights at the Hagy's Mill Field. The camp is the brainchild of Claire Lowther Pacell who oversees the 21st Ward in-house league as well as coaching the U12 travel team.
Campers can expect a daily dose of skill development drills, batting instruction, and a general overview of game knowledge. Did I not mention "FUN" ? They'll be plenty of that too. Assisting Pacell will be a dedicated crew of present and former players looking to give back to the youngsters, most notably the Scally sisters (Sarah, Faith, Grace, and Em) who are 21st Ward lifers.