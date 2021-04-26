HARRISBURG -- Restoration and improvements at a trio of nearby locations are the goal of $525,000 in state funding announced by state Rep. Ben Sanchez, D-153rd.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority, via the Department of Community and Economic Development, and Gov. Tom Wolf announced environmental- and transportation-based infrastructure projects across the state.
The awards include:
-- $325,000 to Upper Dublin Township Municipal Authority for construction of a ½-mile segment of the multi-use bicycle and pedestrian Cross Country Trail. This segment in the Fort Washington Office Park will run along Commerce Drive from the 309 Overpass to Pennsylvania Avenue.
-- $150,000 to Abington Township for part of the multi-phase project widening Jenkintown Road to provide northbound and southbound left-turn lanes and widening Meetinghouse Road to provide a westbound channelized right-turn lane. This project also proposes a closure of Greenwood Avenue at Jenkintown Road as a safety improvement for pedestrian, bicycle and automobile traffic that also serves to connect the existing recreational campuses of Abington Friends School.
-- $50,000 to Wissahickon Trails to support the design and construction of green stormwater infrastructure at Overlook Elementary School in Abington Township.
“I will always support efforts to improve our community through projects like this, whether it’s enhanced recreational opportunities, increased traffic, bicycle and pedestrian safety, or environmental infrastructure,” Sanchez said. “I am grateful to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for approving this funding, and I thank all involved in these local projects who have me as a committed partner in our shared motivations of better, safer and healthier communities.”