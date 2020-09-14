State and congressional representatives state Sen. Bob Mensch and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick attendeed a Patriots Day ceremony Friday Sept. 11 at American Legion Post 242, Quakertown. The annual ceremony honored First Responders and remembered those lost in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
