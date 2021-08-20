AMBLER — Armed with state grants and an additional $3 million Water Department bond, the borough is gearing up to do $7.7 million in water infrastructure projects over the next 5 years.
Improvements include water main and pipeline replacements, well pump and associated upgrades and PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — filtration.
The borough has received about $3 million in state grants to install filtration systems to remove PFAS from its wells, Borough Manager Mary Aversa said. The grants were obtained through state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-151, and state Sen. Maria Collett, D-12, both of whose districts include Horsham.
PFAS-contaminated groundwater flowing from the former Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove in Horsham has been identified as the source of PFAS in the borough’s wells.
PFAS chemicals, long used in a number of consumer products and firefighting foams on military installations, have been linked to a range of serious health effects.
The PFAS levels in the borough’s wells “are within the guidelines [70 ppt] but we feel the state is moving toward lowering that,” Aversa said. The borough’s goal is “non-detectable.”
“We just awarded one project,” she said. “We’re hoping to do a tank a year.
“The bond money will be used for water main replacements, additional well pump upgrades and water line replacement,” Aversa said. “We have aging infrastructure.”
A proposed 5-year, $7.773 million Water Department capital budget lists $2 million in pipeline replacement, $600,000 for a green sands project at two well facilities, valve pump, motor and meter reader improvements and additional operating and maintenance costs for the PFAS filtration projects.
The infrastructure improvements and associated costs will necessitate a rate increase, Aversa said.
“To treat water you have basic chemicals, and when you put filtration systems in, it requires a lot more cost-wise,” she said.
The borough has not had a rate increase for about 5 years, Aversa said, noting “water rates are very low.”
The borough will apply to the state Public Utility Commission for a rate increase, but has “not yet determined what the rate increase needs to be,” she said.
“We need it in order to do the water projects. Improvements cost money.”
A county bridge project over Butler Avenue cost the borough $600,000 to move a water main — “money normally spent on capital improvements,” she said.”
“When you go in front of the PUC to get a rate increase, you have to have projects, so we took a bond,” Aversa said. “To go through the PUC is a cumbersome process, you have to submit a lot of information.
“The process takes about a year and costs $80,000 to $100,000 just to get an increase.”
In an effort to avoid that, the borough spent the last two to three years attempting to have the Water Department become a water authority, Aversa said.
“If you become an authority, you could have a rate study and say these are the items we’re going to do, and the authority would vote on a rate increase,” she said.
The authority would have included a member from every municipality it serves, including the townships of Lower Gwynedd, Upper Dublin, Whitpain and Whitemarsh, Aversa said.
“Some of the municipalities wanted more control of the authority than the borough wanted — it’s our authority,” she said. “We were not agreeable to that,” so after starting the process “we decided not to.
“We were trying to save our ratepayers.”
At its July meeting, Borough Council approved refinancing a 2016 bond for the municipal building and a 2015 bond for the Water Department, along with issuing a $3 million bond for future water projects.
“All combined we’re saving $680,000,” Aversa said, noting “interest rates are very low.”
The $3 million bond money should be available before the end of the year, she said.