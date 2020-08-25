LAFAYETTE HILL -- A special "caravan" celebrated a 100-year-old's birthday at Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill on August 16.
Village resident Bea Leone was “chauffeured” in an enclosed golf cart, the “Bea Mobile” (loaned by The ACE Club across the street), while attendees, holding signs and balloons, distanced themselves in the parking lot. Bea’s son, Mickey, passed around a microphone for those wishing to say a few words to Bea, who was then seated in a screened gazebo.
Bea (Loscalzo) Leone was born in 1920 in Philadelphia and raised in Germantown. As a young woman, she owned and operated her own beauty salon, and in 1951, she married Dominic (Mickey) Leone, also from Germantown. They eventually moved to Flourtown, where they raised their five children.
Bea volunteered at the Saint Joseph Villa, as a Girl Scout Leader and as a religious education teacher at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Bea worked for several Springfield Township schools, most notably her years at Springfield High School as a nurse’s aide. After her retirement from the school system, she worked for the National Alliance on Mental Illness well into her 80s. In 2016, her beloved husband of 65 years passed away. Shortly afterward, she moved into Masonic Village. She has five children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, most of whom attended the celebration.