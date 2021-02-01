Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.