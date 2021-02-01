AMBLER -- The Ambler Area Running Club (AARC) has announced plans for the 22nd consecutive running of its traditional February “Frostbite Five-Miler.” This year, due to health and safety guidelines made necessary by COVID-19, runners will have the opportunity to run in the event virtually anytime between February 19-28, 2021.
Whether to run for the personal challenge and satisfaction of finishing a five-mile run, or whether it’s to compete with others in the race, runners will have the option to run two ways: on the traditional “approved course” at Wissahickon High School, or “5 miles of their choice”. Many runners have used the race to motivate their running during the winter months.
As in the past, proceeds and donations for the race will benefit a local charity -- this year the Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard. Each year, the running club also awards scholarships to graduating athletes at four local high schools, and that will be done again this year as well.
According to Elana Rivel, one of the race directors, the Frostbite 5-Miler has become one of the most popular winter races in the entire metropolitan area. “Some people joke that that’s because it’s the only February race in the area,” she says, “but we know that people are attracted to it for many other reasons. We draw people from far and wide -- very experienced runners, beginning runners stretching their performance beyond 3 and 4 miles, and everyone in between. And this year, our virtual race will hopefully attract people from as far away as Los Angeles ... or even Reading!”
To help runners become familiar with the course (those who will run the actual course whenever they want) the club will hold practice runs on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. in the weeks preceding the race.
See www.aarclub.com/frostbite to register and for more race details, including awards, course description, GPS tracking, shirt choice, etc.. When registering online, runners will also have the option to buy a shirt commemorating the 2021 virtual Frostbite. Women will be able to get a V-Neck shirt.
The Ambler Area Running Club’s mission is to develop and promote local running and racing, to provide running-related information and social activities, and to enhance training opportunities in a safe and supportive atmosphere for runners of all abilities. To join the club or to learn more about our fun runs and other programs, visit www.aarclub.com.