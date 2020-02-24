AMBLER -- Gilmore & Associates, Inc., a civil engineering firm, presented to borough council the final plans for Ambler Square, a “pocket park” on the corner of Butler and Park avenues.
Plans include a rain garden, backless benches, signage, trash receptacles, a bike rack, solar lighting, and greenery. Officials said construction will be completed by December 2021.
In other news at a recent council meeting, new charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed on Lindenwold Ave., Race St., and Poplar St., and are available for use by the public.
If found using the spaces designated for electric vehicles, non-charging cars will receive a citation in the amount of $15-$25, officials said.
“It would be as if someone parked in a handicap spot,” borough manager Mary Aversa said. “It’s for people parking without using the space’s intended purpose.”
Charging electric vehicles will pay $1.50 per hour, and $5 per hour if not charging, officials said.
“We’ll be putting up explicit signage that say ‘EV Parking Only’ and an EV symbol,” Aversa said. “You pay for parking, and you pay for the charge. That’s the going rate in other municipalities.”
“It’s unlikely, given EV etiquette, that people will sit and hog the space,” council Vice President Sara Hertz said.
In other matters, council approved a request on behalf of the Police Department to purchase a new Dodge Durango for $34,106.
“The next purchase we’ll be looking at a hybrid or an electric vehicle,” Chief of Police Robert Hoffman said. “I didn’t think it was the right time to make that purchase, and, to be honest, I couldn’t find one on the market. Those vehicles get gobbled up quickly, and there aren’t that many around.”
A Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for March 11 at 7 pm.